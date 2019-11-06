DGAP-AFR: Schloss Wachenheim AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2019. november 06., szerda, 10:15







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schloss Wachenheim AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Schloss Wachenheim AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements







06.11.2019 / 10:15



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Schloss Wachenheim AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 13, 2019
German: http://www.schloss-wachenheim.com/investor-relations/berichte/2019-2020














06.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Schloss Wachenheim AG

Niederkircher Straße 27

54294 Trier

Germany
Internet: www.schloss-wachenheim.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




905767  06.11.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=905767&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum