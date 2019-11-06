DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG announces that business area SYSTEMS went live with first 5G Mobile Backhaul system.

UET United Electronic Technology AG announces that business area SYSTEMS went live with first 5G Mobile Backhaul system.







UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, announces today that the SYSTEMS business area under the brand albis-elcon has successfully completed the first 10 Gigabit 5G Mobile Backhaul installation.

Based on the ACCEED4420 10 Gigabit Carrier Ethernet system platform, albis-elcon successfully commissioned the first 5G Mobile Backhaul system. The installation is part of a larger planned system rollout in Mexico.



albis-elcon plans to put 100 additional 5G Mobile Backhaul systems into service until the end of this year. The solution is part of UET"s long-term development plan to supply systems and provide services for the 5G network rollout and Gigabit Network Evolution. Paired with the existing Hard- and Software for Energy Management and Network Management, the company is well-positioned to contribute and benefit from the current and future market developments.



For albis-elcon, Mexico is also one of the markets where the supply of products goes together with the provision of professional services including site survey, installation and maintenance nationwide.



Contact:

UET United Electronic Technology AG

Frankfurter Straße 80-82

D-65760 Eschborn



Sebastian Schubert

Investor Relations

Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0

E-Mail: investor@uet-group.com















