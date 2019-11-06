DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG announces that business area SYSTEMS went live with first 5G Mobile Backhaul system.
2019. november 06., szerda, 10:47
UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, announces today that the SYSTEMS business area under the brand albis-elcon has successfully completed the first 10 Gigabit 5G Mobile Backhaul installation.
Based on the ACCEED4420 10 Gigabit Carrier Ethernet system platform, albis-elcon successfully commissioned the first 5G Mobile Backhaul system. The installation is part of a larger planned system rollout in Mexico.
albis-elcon plans to put 100 additional 5G Mobile Backhaul systems into service until the end of this year. The solution is part of UET"s long-term development plan to supply systems and provide services for the 5G network rollout and Gigabit Network Evolution. Paired with the existing Hard- and Software for Energy Management and Network Management, the company is well-positioned to contribute and benefit from the current and future market developments.
For albis-elcon, Mexico is also one of the markets where the supply of products goes together with the provision of professional services including site survey, installation and maintenance nationwide.
