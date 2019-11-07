





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them















06.11.2019 / 15:59









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Markus

Last name(s):

Enzelberger



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

MorphoSys AG





b) LEI

529900493806K77LRE72



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006632003





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal of shares (performance shares) from an expiring long-term incentive program as part of his remuneration as member of the Management Board





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

100.4 EUR





1305.20 EUR



100.4 EUR





2610.40 EUR



100.4 EUR





3915.60 EUR



100.4 EUR





3915.60 EUR



100.2 EUR





3807.60 EUR



100.3 EUR





7823.40 EUR



100.3 EUR





4714.10 EUR



99.9 EUR





7292.70 EUR



100.1 EUR





3603.60 EUR



100.1 EUR





3503.50 EUR



100.1 EUR





100.10 EUR



99.7 EUR





3589.20 EUR



99.45 EUR





3679.65 EUR



99.3 EUR





7348.20 EUR



99.05 EUR





2080.05 EUR



99 EUR





1485.00 EUR



99.1 EUR





3567.60 EUR



99 EUR





3861.00 EUR



98.8 EUR





7311.20 EUR



98.85 EUR





3657.45 EUR



98.6 EUR





3845.40 EUR



98.65 EUR





3748.70 EUR



98.85 EUR





3558.60 EUR



98.7 EUR





7501.20 EUR



98.8 EUR





7113.60 EUR



98.8 EUR





3754.40 EUR



98.75 EUR





3752.50 EUR



98.95 EUR





3661.15 EUR



99 EUR





3564.00 EUR



99.05 EUR





3169.60 EUR



99.05 EUR





495.25 EUR



99.35 EUR





14902.50 EUR



99.3 EUR





1986.00 EUR



99.3 EUR





4667.10 EUR



99.45 EUR





895.05 EUR



99.45 EUR





6165.90 EUR



99.5 EUR





3880.50 EUR



99.5 EUR





3880.50 EUR



99.5 EUR





3880.50 EUR



99.8 EUR





3592.80 EUR



99.8 EUR





299.40 EUR



99.65 EUR





2790.20 EUR



99.65 EUR





797.20 EUR



99.65 EUR





3587.40 EUR



99.6 EUR





3884.40 EUR



99.55 EUR





4081.55 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

99.4157 EUR





182626.5500 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-11-05; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



