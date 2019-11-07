DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them







06.11.2019 / 15:59




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Enzelberger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MorphoSys AG


b) LEI

529900493806K77LRE72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006632003


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal of shares (performance shares) from an expiring long-term incentive program as part of his remuneration as member of the Management Board


c) Price(s) and volume(s)








































































































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
100.4 EUR 1305.20 EUR
100.4 EUR 2610.40 EUR
100.4 EUR 3915.60 EUR
100.4 EUR 3915.60 EUR
100.2 EUR 3807.60 EUR
100.3 EUR 7823.40 EUR
100.3 EUR 4714.10 EUR
99.9 EUR 7292.70 EUR
100.1 EUR 3603.60 EUR
100.1 EUR 3503.50 EUR
100.1 EUR 100.10 EUR
99.7 EUR 3589.20 EUR
99.45 EUR 3679.65 EUR
99.3 EUR 7348.20 EUR
99.05 EUR 2080.05 EUR
99 EUR 1485.00 EUR
99.1 EUR 3567.60 EUR
99 EUR 3861.00 EUR
98.8 EUR 7311.20 EUR
98.85 EUR 3657.45 EUR
98.6 EUR 3845.40 EUR
98.65 EUR 3748.70 EUR
98.85 EUR 3558.60 EUR
98.7 EUR 7501.20 EUR
98.8 EUR 7113.60 EUR
98.8 EUR 3754.40 EUR
98.75 EUR 3752.50 EUR
98.95 EUR 3661.15 EUR
99 EUR 3564.00 EUR
99.05 EUR 3169.60 EUR
99.05 EUR 495.25 EUR
99.35 EUR 14902.50 EUR
99.3 EUR 1986.00 EUR
99.3 EUR 4667.10 EUR
99.45 EUR 895.05 EUR
99.45 EUR 6165.90 EUR
99.5 EUR 3880.50 EUR
99.5 EUR 3880.50 EUR
99.5 EUR 3880.50 EUR
99.8 EUR 3592.80 EUR
99.8 EUR 299.40 EUR
99.65 EUR 2790.20 EUR
99.65 EUR 797.20 EUR
99.65 EUR 3587.40 EUR
99.6 EUR 3884.40 EUR
99.55 EUR 4081.55 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
99.4157 EUR 182626.5500 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-11-05; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com





 
