1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Jens

Last name(s):

Holstein



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

MorphoSys AG





b) LEI

529900493806K77LRE72



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006632003





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares based on conversion of convertible bonds as part of his remuneration as member of the Managing Board (Convertible Bonds Program 2013)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

31.875 EUR





956250.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

31.8750 EUR





956250.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-11-04; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



