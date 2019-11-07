DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



First name: Jens
Last name(s): Holstein

2. Reason for the notification



Position: Member of the managing body



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



MorphoSys AG


529900493806K77LRE72 

Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006632003


Purchase of shares based on conversion of convertible bonds as part of his remuneration as member of the Managing Board (Convertible Bonds Program 2013)


Price(s) Volume(s)
31.875 EUR 956250.00 EUR


Price Aggregated volume
31.8750 EUR 956250.0000 EUR


2019-11-04; UTC+1


Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com





 
