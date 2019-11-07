DGAP-AFR: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2019. november 06., szerda, 17:45







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements







06.11.2019 / 17:45



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG hereby announces that the
following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2019
German: https://www.demire.ag/investor-relations/berichte-und-ergebnisse/2019
English: https://www.demire.ag/en/investor-relations/reports-results/2019














06.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"

63225 Langen (Hessen)

Germany
Internet: www.demire.ag





 
End of News DGAP News Service




906119  06.11.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=906119&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum