DGAP-AFR: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

2019. november 06., szerda, 17:45







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen







06.11.2019 / 17:45



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.


Hiermit gibt die DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG bekannt, dass
folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 14.11.2019
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 14.11.2019
Deutsch: https://www.demire.ag/investor-relations/berichte-und-ergebnisse/2019
Englisch: https://www.demire.ag/en/investor-relations/reports-results/2019














06.11.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"

63225 Langen (Hessen)

Deutschland
Internet: www.demire.ag





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




906119  06.11.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=906119&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum