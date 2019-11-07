





Die Rocket Internet SE, Berlin, Deutschland hat uns gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG am 05.11.2019 im Zusammenhang mit der Überschreitung bzw. Erreichung der 10%-Schwelle oder einer höheren Schwelle vom 31.10.2019 über Folgendes informiert:



Die Investition dient der Umsetzung strategischer Ziele.



Der Meldepflichtige beabsichtigt innerhalb der nächsten zwölf Monate weitere Stimmrechte durch Erwerb oder auf sonstige Weise zu erlangen.



Der Meldepflichtige strebt keine Einflussnahme auf die Besetzung von Verwaltungs-, Leitungs- und Aufsichtsorganen des Emittenten an.



Der Meldepflichtige strebt keine wesentliche Änderung der Kapitalstruktur der Gesellschaft, insbesondere im Hinblick auf das Verhältnis von Eigen- und Fremdfinanzierung und die Dividendenpolitik an.



Hinsichtlich der Herkunft der Mittel handelt es sich zu 100% um Eigenmittel, die der Meldepflichtige zur Finanzierung des Erwerbs der Stimmrechte eingesetzt hat.

