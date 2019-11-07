





Hiermit gibt die ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende

Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres

Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 13.11.2019

Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 13.11.2019

Deutsch: https://www.procredit-holding.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-und-veroffentlichungen/finanzberichte/

Englisch: https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/



























