DGAP-AFR: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2019. november 06., szerda, 20:04







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements







06.11.2019 / 20:04



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 13, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 13, 2019
German: https://www.procredit-holding.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-und-veroffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
English: https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/














06.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA

Rohmerplatz 33-37

60486 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.procredit-holding.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




906687  06.11.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=906687&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum