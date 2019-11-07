



ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 13, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: November 13, 2019

German: https://www.procredit-holding.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-und-veroffentlichungen/finanzberichte/

English: https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/





