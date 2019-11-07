DGAP-News: Mutares: Eight acquisitions in 2019 drive growth to EUR 1.5 billion in annualized Group sales
2019. november 07., csütörtök, 07:30
Mutares: Eight acquisitions in 2019 drive growth to EUR 1.5 billion in annualized Group sales
Munich, November 07, 2019 - In the first nine months of 2019, the Mutares Group (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) generated total revenues of EUR 728.1 million (Q1-Q3/2018: EUR 649.5 million). The increase in revenue is mainly due to the acquisitions in the current fiscal year. At the same time, the operating result (EBITDA) more than doubled to EUR 73.3 million (Q1-Q3/2018: EUR 27.0 million). Adjusted EBITDA adjusted for transaction effects and restructuring expenses amounted to EUR 5.8 million (Q1-Q3/2018: EUR 15.7 million). As expected, especially the companies newly acquired in the last twelve months contributed negatively to Adjusted EBITDA with operating losses of EUR 6.5 million. The restructuring measures at KiCo, keeeper, Plati, Trefil Union and FDT Flachdachtechnologie (part of the Donges Group) are progressing positively and in some cases slightly better than planned.
As of September 30, 2019, the Group"s cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 65.3 million (December 31, 2018: EUR 108.1 million), while the equity ratio of the Mutares Group at 26% is still below the equity ratio as of December 31, 2018 (33%), due in particular to the mandatory application of IFRS 16 leasing regulations for the first time in 2019.
Strategic development of Donges Group progresses
Significant growth through acquisitions in all segments in the current year
Strong outlook
Notes on the NAV in Q3/2019:
Conference call today at 2:00 p.m. (CET)
For further information:
Contact Press
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|906757
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
906757 07.11.2019
