07.11.2019 / 10:24



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.


Hiermit gibt die zooplus AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte
veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 14.11.2019
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 14.11.2019
Deutsch: http://investors.zooplus.com/de/finanzberichte.html
Englisch: http://investors.zooplus.com/en/financial_reports.html














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: zooplus AG

Sonnenstraße 15

80331 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.zooplus.de





 
