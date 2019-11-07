DGAP-AFR: zooplus AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: zooplus AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






zooplus AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements







07.11.2019 / 10:24



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


zooplus AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2019
German: http://investors.zooplus.com/de/finanzberichte.html
English: http://investors.zooplus.com/en/financial_reports.html














Language: English
Company: zooplus AG

Sonnenstraße 15

80331 München

Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de





 
