Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Daimler AG

Street:

Mercedesstrasse 120

Postal code:

70372

City:

Stuttgart

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900R27DL06UVNT076



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office, country: Wilmington,DE, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Merrill Lynch International





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

31 Oct 2019



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

6.21 %

13.78 %

19.99 %

1069837447

Previous notification

6.33 %

13.69 %

20.02 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007100000

0

66335385

0.00 %

6.20 %

US2338252073

0

54855

0.00 %

0.01 %

Total

66390240

6.21 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Rights to Recall

N/A

N/A

2396694

0.22 %

Rights of Use

N/A

N/A

14379

0 %

Call Options

23/11/2020 - 02/05/2023

N/A

103619340

9.69 %

Call Options

23/11/2020 - 02/05/2023

N/A

103619340

9.69 %

Call Options

20/12/2019 - 16/12/2022

N/A

10054000

0.94 %





Total

116084413

10.85 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Swaps

07/11/2019 - 15/02/2023

N/A

Cash

10525015

0.98 %

Single Stock Future

20/12/2019

N/A

Cash

365000

0.03 %

Call Options

23/11/2020 - 02/05/2023

N/A

Cash

8816382

0.82 %

Put Options

15/11/2019 - 17-12/2021

N/A

Physical

6818500

0.64 %

Put Options

18/12/2020 - 05/03/2021

N/A

Cash

3873028

0.36 %

Call Options

18/12/2020 - 05/03/2021

N/A

Cash

964879

0.09 %

Put Options

23/11/2020 - 02/05/2023

N/A

Physical

103619340

9.69 %

Put Options

23/11/2020 - 02/05/2023

N/A

Physical

103619340

9.69 %







Total

31362804

2.93 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited

%

%

%

BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited

%

%

%

ML UK Capital Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch International

6.17 %

%

9.95 %

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch International, LLC.

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I,L.L.C.

%

%

%

BofA Securities Europe SA

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BAC North America Holding Company

%

%

%

BANA Holding Corporation

%

%

%

Bank of America, National Association

%

9.69 %

9.69 %

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BAC North America Holding Company

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BofA Securities, Inc.

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BAC North America Holding Company

%

%

%

BANA Holding Corporation

%

%

%

Bank of America, National Association

%

9.69 %

9.69 %

U.S Trust Company of Delaware

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BAC North America Holding Company

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated

%

%

%

Managed Account Advisors LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BofA Securities, Inc

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Ad 7.b/8 The put and call options amounting to a percentage of 9.69% each were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction and a back-to-back collar transaction, respectively, under which, on a consolidated basis, Bank of America Corporation can acquire 9.69% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.





Date

06 Nov 2019



