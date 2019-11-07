DGAP-AFR: Aumann AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die Aumann AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte
veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 14.11.2019
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 14.11.2019
Deutsch: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Englisch: https://www.aumann.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Aumann AG

Dieselstraße 6

48361 Beelen

Deutschland
Internet: www.aumann.com





 
