Stabilus S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / English: December 13, 2019
English: http://ir.stabilus.com/websites/stabilus/English/4005/financial-reports-_amp_-presentations-2019.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / English: December 13, 2019
English: http://ir.stabilus.com/websites/stabilus/English/4005/financial-reports-_amp_-presentations-2019.html














Language: English
Company: Stabilus S.A.

2, rue Albert Borschette

L-1246 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.stabilus.com





 
