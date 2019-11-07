DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Mark Alexander
Last name(s): Langer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HUGO BOSS AG


b) LEI

529900LFVU534EBRXD13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
38.8444 EUR 504977.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
38.8444 EUR 504977.20 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-11-06; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG

Dieselstraße 12

72555 Metzingen

Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com





 
