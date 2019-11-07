DGAP-News: Secarna Pharmaceuticals to Attend International Partnering and Investor Conferences in November
Secarna Pharmaceuticals to Attend International Partnering and Investor Conferences in November
Munich/Martinsried, Germany, November 07, 2019 - Secarna Pharmaceuticals ("Secarna"), the next generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) company focusing on the discovery and development of antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to address challenging or previously undruggable targets in a number of organ systems, today announced that the Company will participate and present at the following partnering and investor conferences in November:
"Secarna has achieved several major milestones since we last updated potential partners and investors - most importantly, our first agreement with a large global pharmaceutical partner, which is a crucial step in paving the way for a new generation of anti-cancer therapeutics," said Jonas Renz, Managing Director and Co-founder of Secarna. "We are focused on developing highly specific, safety-optimized, efficacious, best-in-class antisense oligonucleotide therapies for challenging targets and look forward to meeting with potential partners to discuss our LNAplusTM discovery platform and our development pipeline."
Jonas Renz will be available for one-on-one meetings with interested parties during both conferences.
Parties interested in meeting with Secarna at BIO-Europe(R) 2019 are requested to send an invitation through the event"s partneringONE(R) system. Those who wish to meet with the Company at EKF are asked to contact Secarna at info@secarna.com. The Company will also be available for media interviews and background discussions.
About Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG
Secarna Pharmaceuticals is the next generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) company with multiple innovative antisense therapies in various stages of pre-clinical development in the areas of immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, fibrotic diseases (airways, liver, kidney), and anti-viral applications. Secarna"s mission is to maximize the performance and output of its proprietary LNAplusTM antisense oligonucleotide discovery platform, to develop highly specific, safe, and efficacious best-in-class antisense therapies for challenging or currently not druggable targets. www.secarna.com
About BIO-Europe(R)
BIO-Europe is the preeminent partnering conference of the European life science industry, bringing together international decision makers from the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and financial sectors, offering networking opportunities and private one-to-one meetings. The BIO-Europe 2019 partnering event is expected to draw over 4,000 industry attendees for three days of high-level networking, representing upwards of 2,000 companies from over 60 countries. To learn more about the conference, please visit https://ebdgroup.knect365.com/bioeurope/.
About Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum (EKF)
Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum, which is organized by the Deutsche Boerse, is Europe"s largest independent capital markets meeting, which this year is reporting record figures with more than 250 registered companies and an expected 4,000 1 to 1 meetings. As a matching platform, the forum connects capital-seeking German and international companies from all industry sectors with institutional investors and analysts https://www.eigenkapitalforum.com/#/de/.
Contact
Jonas Renz
Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG
For media enquiries:
Anne Hennecke
907559 07.11.2019
