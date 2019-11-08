





Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA





Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten













Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen















08.11.2019







Hiermit gibt die Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende

Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres (Q1)

Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 14.11.2019

Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 14.11.2019

Deutsch: http://aktie.bvb.de/Publikationen/Quartalsfinanzberichte

Englisch: http://aktie.bvb.de/eng/Publications/Quarterly-Financial-Reports



























