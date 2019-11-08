DGAP-AFR: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2019
German: http://aktie.bvb.de/Publikationen/Quartalsfinanzberichte
English: http://aktie.bvb.de/eng/Publications/Quarterly-Financial-Reports














Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Germany
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de





 
