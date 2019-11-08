



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements















08.11.2019 / 12:11







Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2019

German: http://aktie.bvb.de/Publikationen/Quartalsfinanzberichte

English: http://aktie.bvb.de/eng/Publications/Quarterly-Financial-Reports





