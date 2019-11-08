DGAP-Adhoc: AlzChem Group AG slightly adjusts sales forecast for fiscal year 2019, but confirms earnings forecast
2019. november 08., péntek, 14:34
DGAP-Ad-hoc: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
AlzChem Group AG slightly adjusts sales forecast for fiscal year 2019, but confirms earnings forecast
Trostberg, November 8, 2019 - In view of an increasingly challenging economic environment, AlzChem Group AG slightly adjusts its sales forecast for fiscal year 2019. The company now expects to generate sales of EUR 375 - 385 million (compared to EUR 389.9 - 398.9 million previously forecast). Sales in 2019 are thus expected to reach or slightly exceed the previous year"s level of EUR 375.2 million.
The main reason for the expected sales development is the continuing weakness of the automotive sector and the solar industry, which will be particularly evident for AlzChem in the fourth quarter. In the automotive sector, AlzChem is particularly affected by the lower demand for steel and steel derivatives. Deliveries from Custom Manufacturing were also weaker. In addition, deliveries to the solar market are recovering more slowly than previously assumed.
Irrespective of the slightly adjusted sales forecast, the company confirms the earnings forecast made for fiscal year 2019. Adjusted EBITDA (2018: EUR 49.4 million) will thus remain within a range of EUR 46.5 - 51.9 million.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AlzChem Group AG
|Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
|83308 Trostberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+498621862888
|Fax:
|+49862186502888
|E-mail:
|ir@alzchem.com
|Internet:
|www.alzchem.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YNT30
|WKN:
|A2YNT3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|908657
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
908657 08-Nov-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 2,000 shares for the employee participation program
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 2.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]