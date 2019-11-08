DGAP-DD: SMA Solar Technology AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them







08.11.2019 / 15:06




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Ulrich
Last name(s): Hadding

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SMA Solar Technology AG


b) LEI

529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)
































Price(s) Volume(s)
25.88 EUR 5599.31 EUR
25.96 EUR 2621.96 EUR
25.90 EUR 1177.16 EUR
25.98 EUR 14432.53 EUR
26.02 EUR 2628.17 EUR
26.08 EUR 26105.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
26.0180 EUR 52564.3300 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-11-07; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



54791  08.11.2019 


