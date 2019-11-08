





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Ulrich

Last name(s):

Hadding



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SMA Solar Technology AG





b) LEI

529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0DJ6J9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

25.88 EUR





5599.31 EUR



25.96 EUR





2621.96 EUR



25.90 EUR





1177.16 EUR



25.98 EUR





14432.53 EUR



26.02 EUR





2628.17 EUR



26.08 EUR





26105.20 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

26.0180 EUR





52564.3300 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-11-07; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



