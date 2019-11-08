





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them















08.11.2019 / 15:19









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Jürgen

Last name(s):

Reinert



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SMA Solar Technology AG





b) LEI

529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0DJ6J9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

26.66 EUR





6291.76 EUR



26.68 EUR





373.52 EUR



26.70 EUR





2937.00 EUR



26.70 EUR





22187.70 EUR



26.70 EUR





11507.70 EUR



26.70 EUR





747.60 EUR



26.70 EUR





720.90 EUR



26.70 EUR





30491.40 EUR



26.70 EUR





29717.10 EUR



26.70 EUR





1174.80 EUR



26.70 EUR





1335.00 EUR



26.70 EUR





2456.40 EUR



26.70 EUR





4138.50 EUR



26.44 EUR





3833.80 EUR



26.46 EUR





2646.00 EUR



26.48 EUR





6275.76 EUR



26.50 EUR





4399.00 EUR



26.52 EUR





1856.40 EUR



26.54 EUR





6635.00 EUR



26.56 EUR





4382.40 EUR



26.58 EUR





6645.00 EUR



26.64 EUR





372.96 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

26.6536 EUR





151125.7000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-11-07; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



