The gold-linked bond of Veragold Mining Company GmbH (ISIN: DE000A2TR091 | WKN: A2TR09) will be presented at the 2019 Precious Metals Summit in Zurich on November 11 and 12, 2019 by Donald G. Foot jr., Chief Executive Officer and Stefan Kreis, EVP Corporate Finance.

The Precious Metals Summit in Zurich is a private, by-invitation equity investment conference designed to introduce investors and portfolio managers to some of the most prospective investment opportunities currently available in the global precious metals sector.