08.11.2019




The gold-linked bond of Veragold Mining Company GmbH (ISIN: DE000A2TR091 | WKN: A2TR09) will be presented at the 2019 Precious Metals Summit in Zurich on November 11 and 12, 2019 by Donald G. Foot jr., Chief Executive Officer and Stefan Kreis, EVP Corporate Finance.



The Precious Metals Summit in Zurich is a private, by-invitation equity investment conference designed to introduce investors and portfolio managers to some of the most prospective investment opportunities currently available in the global precious metals sector.



About Veragold Mining Company Panama:


Veragold is a privately-owned emerging mining company going into production in the third quarter of 2020. The primary asset is the Santa Rosa project which is located on the outskirts of Canazas, Panama containing over 1.1 Million ounces of gold as well as 5 Million ounces of silver.















ISIN: DE000A2TR091
WKN: A2TR09
