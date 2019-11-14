Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 15th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 05 November 2019 until and including 13 November 2019, a number of 3,195 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.

Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

05.11.2019

698

249.3626

06.11.2019

456

249.6803

07.11.2019

347

249.2744

08.11.2019

5

252.46

11.11.2019

11

252.0182

12.11.2019

0



13.11.2019

1,678

252.5161



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 13 November 2019 amounts to 1,999,598 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 14 November 2019

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München



The Board of Management