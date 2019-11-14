



Dermapharm Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 20, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: November 20, 2019

German: https://ir.dermapharm.de/index.php#Finanzberichte

English: https://ir.dermapharm.de/index-EN.php#Finanzberichte





