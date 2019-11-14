DGAP-AFR: Dermapharm Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Dermapharm Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 20, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 20, 2019
German: https://ir.dermapharm.de/index.php#Finanzberichte
English: https://ir.dermapharm.de/index-EN.php#Finanzberichte














Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE

Lil-Dagover-Ring 7

82031 Grünwald

Germany
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de





 
