Hiermit gibt die Dermapharm Holding SE bekannt, dass folgende
Finanzberichte

veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 20.11.2019
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 20.11.2019
Deutsch: https://ir.dermapharm.de/index.php#Finanzberichte
Englisch: https://ir.dermapharm.de/index-EN.php#Finanzberichte














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Dermapharm Holding SE

Lil-Dagover-Ring 7

82031 Grünwald

Deutschland
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de





 
