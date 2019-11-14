DGAP-AFR: Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.11.2019 / 16:56



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: November 22, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 22, 2019
German: https://www.fabasoft.com/finanzberichte
English: https://www.fabasoft.com/financial_reports














Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG

Honauerstraße 4

4020 Linz

Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com





 
