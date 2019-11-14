DGAP-AFR: Fabasoft AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2019. november 14., csütörtök, 16:56







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Fabasoft AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Fabasoft AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








14.11.2019 / 16:56



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Fabasoft AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte
veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 22.11.2019
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 22.11.2019
Deutsch: https://www.fabasoft.com/finanzberichte
Englisch: https://www.fabasoft.com/financial_reports














14.11.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Fabasoft AG

Honauerstraße 4

4020 Linz

Österreich
Internet: www.fabasoft.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




909833  14.11.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=909833&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum