14.11.2019 / 18:00



ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 05, 2020
Date of disclosure / English: March 05, 2020
German: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/investor-relations/publikationen/ergebnisse
English: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/en/investor-relations/publications/results














Language: English
