DGAP-Adhoc: NORTHERN BITCOIN ISSUES CONVERTIBLE BOND

2019. november 15., péntek, 17:29





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Bitcoin AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action


NORTHERN BITCOIN ISSUES CONVERTIBLE BOND


15-Nov-2019 / 17:29 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



AD HOC RELEASE

NORTHERN BITCOIN ISSUES CONVERTIBLE BOND


Frankfurt on the Main, November 15, 2019. Northern Bitcoin AG (Xetra: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) has resolved to issue a convertible bond with subscription rights for shareholders. The Company has already received confirmation from major international strategic investors in the blockchain sector for EUR 10,000,000; the total volume amounts to up to EUR 20,000,000. The interest rate stands at 5 percent per year. The convertible bond will have a term of five years. The conversion price is EUR 8.00 per share and the Company is entitled to pay a cash sum of EUR 21.00 ("cap") instead of delivering the shares. The Company intends to publish a subscription offer after the preparation and approval of the required securities prospectus. This is expected in the course of the first quarter of 2020.

Press contact:

Northern Bitcoin AG

Dr. Hans Joachim Dürr

Head of Corporate Communications

Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6

60313 Frankfurt

Mail: h.duerr@northernbitcoin.com

Phone: +49 69 348 752 89



Investor Relations:

Sven Pauly

Mail: ir@northernbitcoin.com

Phone: +49 89 125 09 03 31










15-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: Northern Bitcoin AG

Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6

60313 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northernbitcoin.com
Internet: www.northernbitcoin.com
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 914633





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



914633  15-Nov-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=914633&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum