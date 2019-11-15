

Frankfurt on the Main, November 15, 2019. Northern Bitcoin AG (Xetra: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) has resolved to issue a convertible bond with subscription rights for shareholders. The Company has already received confirmation from major international strategic investors in the blockchain sector for EUR 10,000,000; the total volume amounts to up to EUR 20,000,000. The interest rate stands at 5 percent per year. The convertible bond will have a term of five years. The conversion price is EUR 8.00 per share and the Company is entitled to pay a cash sum of EUR 21.00 ("cap") instead of delivering the shares. The Company intends to publish a subscription offer after the preparation and approval of the required securities prospectus. This is expected in the course of the first quarter of 2020.



