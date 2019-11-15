DGAP-DD: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: KPS Stiftung

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Klaus-Peter
Last name(s): Schulenberg
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900FDHSN08UBJII80 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005470306


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
52.00 EUR 218400000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
52.00 EUR 218400000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-11-14; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














