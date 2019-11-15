DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Bitcoin AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalmaßnahme





Frankfurt am Main, 15. November 2019. Die Northern Bitcoin AG (Xetra: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) hat die Emission einer Wandelanleihe mit Bezugsrecht der Aktionäre beschlossen. Der Gesellschaft liegen bereits Zusagen von internationalen strategischen Großinvestoren aus dem Blockchain-Sektor in Höhe von EUR 10.000.000 vor, das gesamte Volumen beträgt bis zu EUR 20.000.000. Der Zinssatz beträgt 5 Prozent pro Jahr. Die Wandelanleihe wird eine Laufzeit von fünf Jahren haben. Der Wandlungspreis beträgt EUR 8,00 je Aktie, die Gesellschaft ist berechtigt, anstelle der Lieferung der Aktien einen Barbetrag in Höhe von EUR 21,00 ("Cap") zu zahlen. Die Gesellschaft beabsichtigt die Veröffentlichung eines Bezugsangebots nach der Erstellung und Billigung des hierfür notwendigen Wertpapierprospekts. Dies wird im Laufe des ersten Quartals 2020 erwartet.



Pressekontakt:



Northern Bitcoin AG



Dr. Hans Joachim Dürr



Head of Corporate Communications



Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6



60313 Frankfurt



E-Mail: h.duerr@northernbitcoin.com



Telefon: +49 69 348 752 89

Investor Relations:



Sven Pauly



E-Mail: ir@northernbitcoin.com



Telefon: +49 89 125 09 03 31