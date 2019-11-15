DGAP-Adhoc: NORTHERN BITCOIN GIBT WANDELANLEIHE AUS

NORTHERN BITCOIN GIBT WANDELANLEIHE AUS


15.11.2019 / 17:29 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Frankfurt am Main, 15. November 2019. Die Northern Bitcoin AG (Xetra: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) hat die Emission einer Wandelanleihe mit Bezugsrecht der Aktionäre beschlossen. Der Gesellschaft liegen bereits Zusagen von internationalen strategischen Großinvestoren aus dem Blockchain-Sektor in Höhe von EUR 10.000.000 vor, das gesamte Volumen beträgt bis zu EUR 20.000.000. Der Zinssatz beträgt 5 Prozent pro Jahr. Die Wandelanleihe wird eine Laufzeit von fünf Jahren haben. Der Wandlungspreis beträgt EUR 8,00 je Aktie, die Gesellschaft ist berechtigt, anstelle der Lieferung der Aktien einen Barbetrag in Höhe von EUR 21,00 ("Cap") zu zahlen. Die Gesellschaft beabsichtigt die Veröffentlichung eines Bezugsangebots nach der Erstellung und Billigung des hierfür notwendigen Wertpapierprospekts. Dies wird im Laufe des ersten Quartals 2020 erwartet.

Pressekontakt:

Northern Bitcoin AG

Dr. Hans Joachim Dürr

Head of Corporate Communications

Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6

60313 Frankfurt

E-Mail: h.duerr@northernbitcoin.com

Telefon: +49 69 348 752 89



Investor Relations:

Sven Pauly

E-Mail: ir@northernbitcoin.com

Telefon: +49 89 125 09 03 31










Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Northern Bitcoin AG

Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6

60313 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-Mail: info@northernbitcoin.com
Internet: www.northernbitcoin.com
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, München (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
