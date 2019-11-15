DGAP-CMS: Wirecard AG: Release of a capital market information

Wirecard AG

Aschheim



WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060



Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares - 1. Interim Announcement



In the period from 7 November 2019 through 14 November 2019, in total 44,584 shares were

acquired as part of the 2019/I share buyback program. The start of the 2019/I share buyback program was announced on 4 November 2019 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The total number of shares repurchased in the aforementioned period, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in Euro are as follows:































Buyback date

(MMDDYYYY)		 Total number of shares

acquired		 Volume-weighted average price (Euro) Volume (Euro)
11072019 7,501 120.1150 900,982
11082019 7,997 118.3367 946,339
11112019 7,442 118.9973 885,578
11122019 6,955 120.8592 840,576
11132019 7,300 121.0088 883,364
11142019 7,389 121.6303 898,726

 

The total number of shares acquired so far in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 44,584 shares.



The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by Wirecard AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system.



Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:



https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/2000/share.html#sharebuyback



Aschheim, 15 November 2019



Wirecard AG



Management Board
















Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
