On 14 November 2019, Linde plc filed a form 8-K report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at https://lindeplc.gcs-web.com/static-files/d3878470-7d17-4fd9-8298-ba58df166f7e (short URL: https://t1p.de/wn75).













