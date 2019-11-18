



DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc





/ Issuing condition amendments concerning securities according to § 50 Para. 1, No. 1b of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act)













Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















17.11.2019 / 19:54







Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 1b WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



On 14 November 2019, Linde plc filed a form 8-K report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at https://lindeplc.gcs-web.com/static-files/d3878470-7d17-4fd9-8298-ba58df166f7e (short URL: https://t1p.de/wn75).



17.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

