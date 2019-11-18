





DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.





/ Key word(s): Real Estate/Product Launch













CORESTATE Capital Group bundles residential and commercial expertise and places innovative product "Stadtquartier" Clouth 104 with an institutional investor

















18.11.2019 / 07:00









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORESTATE Capital Group bundles residential and commercial expertise and places innovative product "Stadtquartier" Clouth 104 with an institutional investor



Leading German primary insurance group acquired as an investor and new client



Investment volume of around EUR 80 million



CORESTATE sees rising client demand for new mixed-use real estate concepts



Building with DGNB Gold Certificate contributes to urban culture with artists" studios

Frankfurt, November 18, 2019. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), a leading independent real estate investment manager in Europe, is expanding its product offering to include city districts, also known as mixed-use real estate. In Cologne, Hannover Leasing, a subsidiary of CORESTATE, has acquired the prestige project development Clouth 104 for one of the leading German primary insurance groups. The project is part of the so-called Clouth Quartier on the grounds of the former Clouth Gummiwerke in Cologne-Nippes and is exemplary for new types of use on urban building estates in prime locations and the increasing demand for new residential, commercial and mixed concepts. The total investment volume will be around EUR 80 million.





Lars Schnidrig, CEO of CORESTATE: "We are expanding our product range in response to client demand for new investment solutions. In the Stadtquartier, we will be able to contribute our many years of expertise in the residential and commercial asset classes. As with the micro living asset class, which is firmly established today, our decision to invest in urban districts is an early move towards an up-and-coming and forward-looking real estate class. We are convinced that successful residential projects will be closely linked to the development of commercial real estate in the future in the course of urbanization and the associated densification in the conurbations."





Clouth 104 can best be described as a "Living Office", because urbanity and "Veedel Culture" meet lifestyle orientation, communicative "Sharing Spaces" and a loft atmosphere with meeting spots such as a roof garden, a courtyard and common rooms as well as attractive gastronomic offers. The property appeals to companies that cultivate a new work culture and attach importance to individual creative freedom. In cooperation with the city of Cologne, CORESTATE is also making a special cultural contribution: the artists" studios, which for many years were located on the former Clouth grounds, are being taken into consideration in Clouth 104 in the form of studio lofts.





The office, commercial and studio building Clouth 104 is in a prime location, embedded in an excellent infrastructure. On a plot of approx. 7,500 m², it will offer rental space of



around 18,593 m² as well as an underground garage with 203 parking spaces. Warner Bros. ITVP Deutschland GmbH has rented over 4,600 m² of office space and is the most important anchor tenant. The first areas have already been handed over to new tenants. The building is Gold certified by the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB). A car sharing station with an e-charging station is located directly inside the building.





The property is located in the middle of an up-and-coming district with restaurants, cafés and pubs. It is directly adjacent to the Agnesviertel and thus the northern city center. The center of Nippes, Neusser Straße, with additional infrastructure, flora and Wilhelmplatz, are only 5 walking minutes away, the main station only 2 km.





The seller is Clouth 104 Grundstücksgesellschaft mbH, a joint venture of the project development company Kairos Real Estate Development GmbH (KairosRed) and fundament_projektentwicklung GmbH. KairosRed will continue to be active in Clouth 104 and operates event and co-working areas, the hotel and the underground car park on approx. 3,500 m². The concept and structure of the building originate from KairosRed, design and architecture from Lepel & Lepel, Cologne. Bechtolsheim Real Estate structured the project financing, is involved in the project as a capital partner and brokered the transaction on behalf of the owner. The project development was accompanied by Hannoversche Volksbank eG and DZ HYP AG as part of a consortium financing.





Press Contact



Jorge Person



T: +49 69 3535630-136 / M: +49 162 2632369

jorge.person@corestate-capital.com



IR Contact



Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger



T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400

ir@corestate-capital.com





About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.



CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager and co-investor with more than EUR26 billion in assets under management. As a fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients combined expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as real estate management services. The company operates as a respected business partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 42 offices, e.g. in Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Singapore and Zurich. The company employs around 700 people and is listed in the Prime Standard (SDAX) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information may be found at www.corestate-capital.com.



Forward-looking statements



This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by our management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of our company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in our public reports, which are available on our website at ir.corestate-capital.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.































18.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



