



GRENKE AG





Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













GRENKE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















18.11.2019







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



GRENKE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: February 11, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: February 11, 2020

German: http://www.grenke.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-und-downloads

English: http://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/reports-downloads



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: February 11, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: February 11, 2020

German: http://www.grenke.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-und-downloads

English: http://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/reports-downloads



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 30, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: July 30, 2020

German: http://www.grenke.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-und-downloads

English: http://www.grenke.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-und-downloads

