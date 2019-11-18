DGAP-AFR: GRENKE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2019. november 18., hétfő, 10:36







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GRENKE AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






GRENKE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements








18.11.2019 / 10:36



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



GRENKE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 05, 2020
Date of disclosure / English: May 05, 2020
German: http://www.grenke.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-und-downloads
English: http://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/reports-downloads

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: October 29, 2020
Date of disclosure / English: October 29, 2020
German: http://www.grenke.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-und-downloads
English: http://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/reports-downloads














18.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




915015  18.11.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=915015&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum