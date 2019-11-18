DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Invitation: The LIGHT Battery Presentation - 2019
2019. november 18., hétfő, 10:46
Invitation: The LIGHT Battery Presentation - 2019
Thursday, 21. November 2019 Presentation and Q&A: 10:00 - 12:00 am
Get-together: 12:00 - 14:00 am
We cordially invite you to experience our innovative LIGHT Battery modules at first hand. On November 21st, we would like to set another milestone in LION"s history together with you: After an extensive research and development phase you can take a close look at LION"s finished test modules in room Bogenhausen in Munich"s Sofitel.
Tobias Mayer, CTO of LION Smart, will present the current state of the art at LION and explain the special features and technical key figures of the individual modules in detail. In addition, Christian Kutscher, CEO of LION Smart, will give an insight into LION"s future plans.
Find out what distinguishes the new models, what significance they have in LION"s company history and what the next strategic steps are.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LION E-Mobility AG
|Lindenstraße 16
|6340 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 11
|Fax:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 12
|E-mail:
|info@lionemobility.de
|Internet:
|www.lionemobility.com
|ISIN:
|CH0132594711, CH0132594711
|WKN:
|A1JG3H , A1JG3H
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access)
|EQS News ID:
|915005
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
915005 18.11.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
[2019.08.22. 08:00]