Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - share buyback tranche 1

On 11 November 2019, Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 08 November 2019 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In a first tranche, a total of 8,500 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back between 11. November 2019 and 15. November 2019. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was EUR 46.35. The company bought back shares for a total price of EUR 393,998.92 (excluding ancillary costs) in the first tranche.

The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock option plan within the meaning of Article 5, Paragraph 2(c).

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.

In the period from 11. November 2019 to 15. November 2019, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date

Total number of shares bought back

Weighted average share price (EUR)

Aggregated volume (EUR)

11.11.2019

1,500

46.23

69,350.00

12.11.2019

2,000

46.61

93,210.00

13.11.2019

1,500

46.25

69,378.92

14.11.2019

2,000

46.10

92,200.00

15.11.2019

1,500

46.57

69,860.00









Total

8,500

46.35

393,998.92



The single transactions effected within one day have been published at www.aurubis.com.

Hamburg, November 2019

Aurubis AG

The Executive Board