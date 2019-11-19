



DGAP-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.





/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous













Newron Receives FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Sarizotan for the Treatment of Rett Syndrome

















19.11.2019 / 07:03









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Newron Receives FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Sarizotan for the Treatment of Rett Syndrome





Milan, Italy and Morristown, NJ, USA, November 19, 2019 - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the Rare Pediatric Disease designation for sarizotan, the company"s product candidate for the treatment of Rett syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental disorder primarily affecting females, with no approved treatments currently available.

"The decision of the FDA to designate sarizotan for the treatment of a rare pediatric population, following an earlier decision to grant it an Orphan Drug designation (ODD), highlights the critical need within the Rett community for treatments for this devastating disease," stated Ravi Anand, Newron"s Chief Medical Officer. "This designation also represents progress towards qualifying sarizotan for a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher upon potential US marketing approval in the future. We are looking forward to the results of our Sarizotan Treatment of Apneas in Rett Syndrome (STARS) study, a study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of sarizotan in patients with Rett syndrome, which we expect within the next few weeks."





The U.S. FDA defines a "rare pediatric disease" as a serious or life-threatening disease primarily affecting individuals age 18 years or younger that impacts fewer than 200,000 individuals in the United States.

The Rare Pediatric Disease designation provides incentives to advance the development of rare disease drugs and biologics. Additionally, the FDA"s Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher Program states that a sponsor with a Rare Pediatric Disease designation who receives marketing approval for a rare pediatric disease may be eligible for a voucher that can be redeemed to obtain priority review for any subsequent marketing application.



About Rett syndrome



Rett syndrome is a severe neurodevelopmental disorder primarily affecting females, with an estimated prevalence of one in 10,000 females. There are no approved treatments available. Rett syndrome is characterized by a loss of acquired fine and gross motor skills and the development of neurological, cognitive and autonomic dysfunction, which leads to loss of ability to conduct daily life activities, walk or communicate. Rett syndrome also is associated with a reduced life expectancy. Approximately 25 percent of the deaths in patients with Rett syndrome are possibly related to multiple cardio-respiratory dysrhythmias that result from brain stem immaturity and autonomic failure. More than 95 percent of these patients have a random mutation in the MeCP2 gene. Episodes of apnea, hyperventilation and disordered breathing are found in approximately 70 percent of patients with Rett syndrome at some stage of their life. For more information on Rett syndrome, visit https://www.rettsyndrome.org/.

About STARS Study



Newron has successfully completed patient enrollment in the Sarizotan Treatment of Apneas in Rett Syndrome (STARS) study, a clinical study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of sarizotan in patients with Rett syndrome suffering from respiratory symptoms. Among the core symptoms of Rett, breathing disturbances may affect the whole person"s body; they can have a marked effect on biochemistry, influence emotions, circulation and digestive function as well as musculoskeletal structures in the respiratory process.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals



Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago(R)/safinamide has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson"s disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the USA, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates and Japan, and is commercialized by Newron"s Partner Zambon. US WorldMeds holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. In addition to Xadago(R)/safinamide for Parkinson"s disease, Newron has a strong pipeline of promising treatments for rare disease patients at various stages of clinical development, including sarizotan for patients with Rett syndrome and ralfinamide for patients with specific rare pain indications. Newron is also developing Evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com



For more information

Newron



Stefan Weber - CEO



+39 02 6103 46 26

pr@newron.com



UK/Europe



Julia Phillips / Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting



+44 20 3727 1000

SCnewron@fticonsulting.com



Switzerland



Martin Meier-Pfister, IRF



+41 43 244 81 40

meier-pfister@irf-reputation.ch



Germany/Europe



Anne Hennecke, MC Services



+49 211 52925222

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu



USA



Paul Sagan, LaVoieHealthScience



+1 617 374 8800, Ext. 112

psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com



Important Notices



This document contains forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) about (1) Newron"s ability to develop and expand its business, successfully complete development of its current product candidates, the timing of commencement of various clinical trials and receipt of data and current and future collaborations for the development and commercialization of its product candidates, (2) the market for drugs to treat CNS diseases and pain conditions, (3) Newron"s financial resources, and (4) assumptions underlying any such statements. In some cases, these statements and assumptions can be identified by the fact that they use words such as "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "intend", "plan", "believe", "target", and other words and terms of similar meaning. All statements, other than historical facts, contained herein regarding Newron"s strategy, goals, plans, future financial position, projected revenues and costs and prospects are forward-looking statements. By their very nature, such statements and assumptions involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described, assumed or implied therein will not be achieved. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set out in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors. These factors include (without limitation) (1) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of products, including without limitation difficulties in enrolling clinical trials, negative results of clinical trials or research projects or unexpected side effects, (2) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market, (3) future market acceptance of products, (4) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights, (5) inability to raise additional funds, (6) success of existing and entry into future collaborations and licensing agreements, (7) litigation, (8) loss of key executive or other employees, (9) adverse publicity and news coverage, and (10) competition, regulatory, legislative and judicial developments or changes in market and/or overall economic conditions. Newron may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements and assumptions underlying any such statements may prove wrong. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on them. There can be no assurance that actual results of Newron"s research programs, development activities, commercialization plans, collaborations and operations will not differ materially from the expectations set out in such forward-looking statements or underlying assumptions. Newron does not undertake any obligation to publicly up-date or revise forward looking statements except as may be required by applicable regulations of the SIX Swiss Exchange where the shares of Newron are listed. This document does not contain or constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of Newron and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.