DGAP-Adhoc: Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Revises Guidance

2019. november 19., kedd, 09:21





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Biofrontera AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast


Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Revises Guidance


19-Nov-2019 / 09:21 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad-hoc Release pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

Biofrontera Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Revises Guidance


Leverkusen, Germany, 19.11.2019-Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the "Company"), an international biopharmaceutical company, today announced its results for the first nine months ended September 30, 2019. At the same time, the guidance for fiscal 2019 has been adjusted.



Key financial figures for the first nine months of 2019































In EUR thousands 9M 2019 9M 2018 Change
Revenue 19,059 14,552 +31%
Research and development costs (3,215) (3,219) 0%
General administrative costs (12,108) (7,283) -66%
Sales and marketing costs (20,635) (12,658) -63%
Other expenses and income 20,828 549 +3,695%
Loss before income tax (2,524) (12,252 +79%

 

  • Net loss of around EUR 3.3 million, or 6 cents per share, for the first nine months of 2019 compared to EUR 12.7 million, or 28 cents per share, last year.

  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to around EUR 12.0 million as of September 30, 2019, a decrease of around EUR 7.7 million as of December 31, 2018. This includes cash and cash equivalents of Cutanea amounting to EUR 2.1 million.

Operational highlights



  • Expansion of US product portfolio to include FDA-approved prescription topical antibiotic XepiTM through the acquisition of Cutanea Life Sciences, Inc. (Cutanea) in March 2019. Full integration of Cutanea by the end of the year.

  • Submission of label extension for Ameluz(R) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to include treatment of mild and moderate actinic keratosis (AK) of the extremities and trunk/neck with photodynamic therapy (PDT). Feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding US approval is expected in January 2020.

  • Coordination of a study protocol with the FDA in preparation for a pharmacokinetics study testing the safety of treatment with three tubes of Ameluz(R).

  • Development of the prototype "BF-RhodoLED-XL(R)" lamp, which will allow the use of Ameluz(R) on larger surfaces.

  • Progress regarding our cooperation with Maruho Co., Ltd: Preparation for entry into clinical phase to further develop brand generics, as well as preparation of development plan to expand indication of Ameluz(R) for acne and request for FDA meeting for approval of the latter.

Guidance

Business in the first nine months of fiscal 2019 was below the Management Board"s expectations despite the notable growth. Particularly during the summer months, the growth momentum in the U.S. had slowed down. Even though sales have picked up significantly since October, especially in the U.S., the previous sales forecast cannot be maintained. The Management Board now expects annual sales of between EUR 28 million and 31 million (previously: EUR 32 to 35 million). The lower gross margin from the reduced sales, legal costs for the defense of DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. lawsuits that continue to be well above expectations as well as some adjustments to other income from the previously only provisional values from the purchase price allocation of the Cutanea acquisition will lead to an overall reduction in net income before taxes. The Management Board now expects a net loss of EUR 4 to 6 million (previously: net profit of EUR 4 to 7 million). Due to these effects, we will probably not reach the operating break-even point in the fourth quarter 2019.



Conference calls

Conference calls for shareholders and interested investors will be held on November 19, 2019 at the following times:



In German, at 10:00 am CET (4:00 am ET)

Dial-in number Germany: +49 69201744220

Conference code: 95804724#



In English, at 2:00 pm CET (8:00 am ET)

Dial-in number USA: +1 8774230830

Dial-in number UK: +44 2030092470

Conference code: 49165242#



Please dial in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure a timely start of the conference call.



Please find the quarterly earnings report on our website at https://www.biofrontera.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html



Biofrontera AG, Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen

ISIN: DE0006046113

WKN: 604611



Contact: Biofrontera AG

Tel.: +49 (0214) 87 63 2 0, Fax.: +49 (0214) 87 63 290

E-mail: ir@biofrontera.com










19-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Biofrontera AG

Hemmelrather Weg 201

51377 Leverkusen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)214 87632 0
Fax: +49 (0)214 87632 90
E-mail: ir@biofrontera.com
Internet: www.biofrontera.com
ISIN: DE0006046113, NASDAQ: BFRA
WKN: 604611
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 915971





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



915971  19-Nov-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=915971&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum