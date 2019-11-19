DGAP-Adhoc: Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Revises Guidance
2019. november 19., kedd, 09:21
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Biofrontera AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast
Ad-hoc Release pursuant to Art. 17 MAR
Key financial figures for the first nine months of 2019
Operational highlights
Guidance
Conference calls
In German, at 10:00 am CET (4:00 am ET)
In English, at 2:00 pm CET (8:00 am ET)
Please dial in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure a timely start of the conference call.
Please find the quarterly earnings report on our website at https://www.biofrontera.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html
Biofrontera AG, Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen
Contact: Biofrontera AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Biofrontera AG
|Hemmelrather Weg 201
|51377 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)214 87632 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)214 87632 90
|E-mail:
|ir@biofrontera.com
|Internet:
|www.biofrontera.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006046113, NASDAQ: BFRA
|WKN:
|604611
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|915971
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
915971 19-Nov-2019 CET/CEST
