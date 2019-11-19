



Linde Announces Price Increases Effective December 1, 2019

Guildford, UK, November 19, 2019 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN), announced today that Linde and its affiliates, including Praxair, Inc., are increasing prices on product and equipment rentals in North America as follows beginning December 1, 2019, or as contracts permit:

Up to 15% for nitrogen and oxygen



Up to 20% for carbon dioxide, argon and hydrogen



Up to 15% for facility fees or equipment rentals



Helium prices will also be increased as contracts permit. These adjustments are being made to help maintain reliable supply to our customers through infrastructure reinvestment including continued capacity upgrades and expansion where possible.

About Linde



Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with 2018 pro forma sales of USD 28 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world.

