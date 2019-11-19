DGAP-News: Linde Announces Price Increases Effective December 1, 2019
2019. november 19., kedd, 12:00
Linde Announces Price Increases Effective December 1, 2019
Guildford, UK, November 19, 2019 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN), announced today that Linde and its affiliates, including Praxair, Inc., are increasing prices on product and equipment rentals in North America as follows beginning December 1, 2019, or as contracts permit:
Helium prices will also be increased as contracts permit. These adjustments are being made to help maintain reliable supply to our customers through infrastructure reinvestment including continued capacity upgrades and expansion where possible.
About Linde
For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|916033
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
916033 19.11.2019
