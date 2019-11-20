DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Personnel





Media release of November 20, 2019

BB Biotech: Expansion of the Board of Directors

BB Biotech AG is nominating Susan Galbraith and Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen for election to the Board of Directors.

With the nomination of Susan Galbraith, Head of Oncology Research and Early Development at AstraZeneca, and Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, Chief Science Officer at Novo Nordisk, the Board of Directors of BB Biotech AG will be enlarged to five members. Shareholders will be asked to elect Susan Galbraith and Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen at BB Biotech"s Annual General Meeting on March 19, 2020. BB Biotech is also announcing today that Prof. Dr. Dr. Klaus Strein will not be standing for re-election.

Susan Galbraith joined AstraZeneca in 2010 where she is Head of Oncology Research and Early Development. She oversaw the successful development of several cancer drugs that have been approved in countries around the world. She also co-leads the Cambridge Cancer Center Onco-Innovation Group. Susan Galbraith is also on the Board of Directors of Horizon Discovery PLC, a member of the Scientific advisory board of the ICR Cancer Research Center of Excellence and she sits on the AACR Finance Committee as well as the AACR 2020 Annual Meeting Scientific Program Committee.

Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen has been with Novo Nordisk since 1991. He has held several executive roles in the company"s growth hormone and diabetes research operations. He currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Science Officer with responsibility for global drug and device research, CMC and global drug development, regulatory affairs and drug safety. Professor Thomsen has chaired Danish Research Council programs within endocrinology and he is a former president of Denmark"s National Academy of Technical Sciences. Today he chairs the governing board of the University of Copenhagen and he also serves on the board of Symphogen A/S, Denmark and is a member of the editorial boards of international, peer-reviewed journals.

After seven years of successful service on the Board of Directors of BB Biotech AG, Prof. Dr. Dr. Klaus Strein has decided not to stand for re-election at the next Annual General Meeting.

Dr. Erich Hunziker, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BB Biotech AG: "We thank Klaus Strein for his years of valued service and his personal commitment to BB Biotech AG. At the same time I"m pleased to nominate Susan Galbraith and Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen for election to the board. They will further strengthen the industry expertise of BB Biotech"s board and I look forward to welcoming them as new board members next spring."

The other three currently serving directors, Dr. Erich Hunziker, Dr. Clive Meanwell and Dr. Thomas von Planta, will stand for re-election at the next Annual General Meeting.

For further information:

Investor Relations



Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00



Dr. Silvia Siegfried-Schanz, ssc@bellevue.ch



Maria-Grazia Iten-Alderuccio, mga@bellevue.ch



Claude Mikkelsen, cmi@bellevue.ch

Media Relations



Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00



Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch

TE Communications, St. Leonhard-Strasse 45, 9001 St. Gallen, Switzerland, Tel. +41 71 841 52 52



Thomas Egger, teg@te-communications.ch

www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile



BB BIOTECH invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology and is one of the world"s largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech is listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB Biotech"s investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry and science.

Disclaimer



This release contains forward-looking statements and expectations as well as assessments, beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are based on the current expectations of BB Biotech, its directors and officers, and are, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that may change over time. As actual developments may significantly differ, BB Biotech and its directors and officers accept no responsibility in that regard. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release and BB Biotech and its directors and officers assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other factors.