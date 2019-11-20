DGAP-Adhoc: BB BIOTECH AG: Expansion of the Board of Directors
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Media release of November 20, 2019
BB Biotech: Expansion of the Board of Directors
BB Biotech AG is nominating Susan Galbraith and Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen for election to the Board of Directors.
With the nomination of Susan Galbraith, Head of Oncology Research and Early Development at AstraZeneca, and Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, Chief Science Officer at Novo Nordisk, the Board of Directors of BB Biotech AG will be enlarged to five members. Shareholders will be asked to elect Susan Galbraith and Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen at BB Biotech"s Annual General Meeting on March 19, 2020. BB Biotech is also announcing today that Prof. Dr. Dr. Klaus Strein will not be standing for re-election.
Susan Galbraith joined AstraZeneca in 2010 where she is Head of Oncology Research and Early Development. She oversaw the successful development of several cancer drugs that have been approved in countries around the world. She also co-leads the Cambridge Cancer Center Onco-Innovation Group. Susan Galbraith is also on the Board of Directors of Horizon Discovery PLC, a member of the Scientific advisory board of the ICR Cancer Research Center of Excellence and she sits on the AACR Finance Committee as well as the AACR 2020 Annual Meeting Scientific Program Committee.
Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen has been with Novo Nordisk since 1991. He has held several executive roles in the company"s growth hormone and diabetes research operations. He currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Science Officer with responsibility for global drug and device research, CMC and global drug development, regulatory affairs and drug safety. Professor Thomsen has chaired Danish Research Council programs within endocrinology and he is a former president of Denmark"s National Academy of Technical Sciences. Today he chairs the governing board of the University of Copenhagen and he also serves on the board of Symphogen A/S, Denmark and is a member of the editorial boards of international, peer-reviewed journals.
After seven years of successful service on the Board of Directors of BB Biotech AG, Prof. Dr. Dr. Klaus Strein has decided not to stand for re-election at the next Annual General Meeting.
Dr. Erich Hunziker, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BB Biotech AG: "We thank Klaus Strein for his years of valued service and his personal commitment to BB Biotech AG. At the same time I"m pleased to nominate Susan Galbraith and Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen for election to the board. They will further strengthen the industry expertise of BB Biotech"s board and I look forward to welcoming them as new board members next spring."
The other three currently serving directors, Dr. Erich Hunziker, Dr. Clive Meanwell and Dr. Thomas von Planta, will stand for re-election at the next Annual General Meeting.
