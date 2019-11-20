DGAP-DD: Erlebnis Akademie AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Siegert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Erlebnis Akademie AG


b) LEI

3912006GGHCRFSLMOB79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2540Y0


b) Nature of the transaction

Subscription rights: Granting of 364 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-11-18; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Erlebnis Akademie AG

Hafenberg 4

93444 Bad Kötzting

Germany
Internet: www.eak-ag.de





 
