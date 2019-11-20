



First Sensor Develops Networked Camera System for Aviation

- Customer-specific solution for helicopters and aircrafts

- All-round view and safe flight operations with sensor data fusion

First Sensor AG, a developer and manufacturer of standard products and customer-specific sensor solutions, is developing an area view camera system for monitoring the surroundings of innovative helicopters and airplanes on behalf of a European aviation company. The all-round view in the air is provided by five cameras connected via an embedded electronic control unit (ECU), which will also increase safety during take-offs and landings. First Sensor expects sales of several million euros after the approval of series production.

"Cameras are a growth driver for First Sensor. As a photonics expert, we can apply our expertise from automotive applications to aviation in line with our platform strategy and further strengthen our presence in this expanding market," says Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, CEO of First Sensor AG. "We are also aiming to increase our value-added share in the launch of networked sensor systems by means of forward integration."

The system is developed and manufactured by First Sensor Mobility GmbH in Dresden. It is based on an embedded electronic control unit (ECU) with implementable software applications such as area view. Cameras of the "Blue Next" series are used. These can be flexibly integrated into networked systems with a large selection of digital interfaces.

"The relevance of complex sensor systems will increase across the board over the next few years. Only the combination of different sensor data creates the basis for an autonomous and safe use of vehicles of all kinds," emphasizes Wilhelm Prinz von Hessen, Vice President of Mobility at First Sensor. "With our area view system, we are ideally positioned to support the implementation of future-oriented mobility." In the past fiscal year, First Sensor generated EUR40.2 million or 25.9% of its total sales in the Mobility target market.

Founded as a technology start-up in the early 1990s, today, First Sensor is a global player in sensor technology. Based on our know-how in chip design and production as well as microelectronic packaging, standard sensors and customer-specific sensor solutions are developed in the fields of photonics, pressure and advanced electronics for the ever-growing demand in key applications for the target markets of Industrial, Medical and Mobility. The strategy is aimed at profitable growth and focuses on key customers and products, forward integration and strengthening our international presence. First Sensor has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard Ι WKN: 720190 Ι ISIN DE0007201907 Ι SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com.

Statements in this report relating to future developments are based on a prudent estimate of future events. Actual events of the company may deviate significantly from planned events, as they depend on a large number of market and economic factors, some of which are outside of the company"s control.



