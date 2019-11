DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback





Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 13-19 November 2019





20-Nov-2019 / 17:45 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc release, 20 November 2019

Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 13-19 November 2019





Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 13 November 2019 to 19 November 2019 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").





The transactions are part of the share buyback programme that started on 6 November 2019



for the sole purpose of covering Airbus" long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased



shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the



relevant plan rules. The share buyback programme is expected to be completed by around the middle of February 2020.





The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus



SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE"s issued



share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 10 April 2019.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

>

Issuer"s name

Issuer"s identifying code

Transaction date

Identifying code of financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR)

Market (MIC code)

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

2019.13.11

NL0000235190

9,350

134.985822

XPAR

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

2019.14.11

NL0000235190

9,350

135.837837

XPAR

Airbus SE





Airbus SE





Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051





MINO79WLOO247M1IL051





MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

2019.15.11





2019.18.11





2019.19.11

NL0000235190





NL0000235190





NL0000235190

9,350





9,350





9,350

136.405696





135.310233





135.638821

XPAR





XPAR





XPAR





TOTAL



46,750

135.635682





Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/investors/share-price-and-information.html#buyback

This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

* * *

