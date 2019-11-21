DGAP-AFR: NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2019. november 20., szerda, 18:48







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NFON AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements








20.11.2019 / 18:48



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NFON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed for the business year 2019:

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: November 21, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 21, 2019
German: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
English: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports














20.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: NFON AG

Machtlfinger Straße 7

81379 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.nfon.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




918193  20.11.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=918193&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum