



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NFON AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

















20.11.2019 / 18:48







Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NFON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed for the business year 2019:

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: November 21, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: November 21, 2019

German: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

English: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports





20.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

