





DGAP-News: AUDI AG





/ Key word(s): Personnel













AUDI AG: New in the Audi Board of Management: Dr. Arno Antlitz, Dirk Große-Loheide and Dr. Sabine Maaßen

















20.11.2019 / 18:49









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





New Chief Financial Officer Dr. Arno Antlitz as of March 1, 2020



New Board of Management Member for Procurement Dirk Große-Loheide as of April 1, 2020



New Board of Management Member for Human Resources and Organization Dr. Sabine Maaßen as of April 1, 2020



Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Diess: "With Duesmann and a new team, Vorsprung durch Technik will become the maxim for action at Audi. "



Chairman of the General Works Council Mosch: "We look forward to positive and successful cooperation."



Ingolstadt, November 20, 2019 - Three new members, Dr. Arno Antlitz, Dirk Große-Loheide and Dr. Sabine Maaßen, will join the Board of Management of AUDI AG in 2020. Dr. Arno Antlitz will become the new Chief Financial Officer of AUDI AG on March 1, hereby exchanging his area of responsibility with the current Audi CFO Alexander Seitz, who will become CFO at Volkswagen Cars. Dirk Große-Loheide will be the new Audi Board of Management Member for Procurement and IT as of April 1; he succeeds Dr. Bernd Martens. The new team is to be completed with Dr. Sabine Maaßen, currently CHRO of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG, who will take over Board of Management responsibility for Human Resources at AUDI AG from Wendelin Göbel on April 1.





The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AUDI AG, Dr. Herbert Diess, stated on the changes in the Board of Management: "Audi is realigning itself for the future. To this end, the first key measures have been initiated by the Audi Board of Management under Bram Schot. It is now important for the new CEO, Markus Duesmann, and his future team to make Vorsprung durch Technik an unmistakable maxim for action at Audi. This must be the mission of the Audi management. I thank Bram Schot and his colleagues for their good work."



Peter Mosch, Chairman of the General Works Council and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AUDI AG: "Following the decision to appoint Markus Duesmann as the new Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi, further decisions have been made today for the future of the company"s leadership. We welcome the new Board of Management members Dirk Große-Loheide and Dr. Arno Antlitz, as well as Dr. Sabine Maaßen, who will be of particular importance to the workforce in her function as Board of Management Member for Human Resources and Labor Relations Director. We look forward to positive and successful cooperation in the interests of the employees and the company, and we would like to thank the departing members of the Board of Management."



Dirk Große-Loheide (55) is responsible for procurement at the Volkswagen brand. A graduate in economics, he has worked at the Volkswagen Group for the past 28 years. He has exceptional knowledge of the industry and great procurement experience. Große-Loheide will take over Board of Management responsibility for Procurement and IT on April 1 from Dr. Bernd Martens (53), who introduced the mandatory sustainability rating for suppliers at Audi, the first car brand to do so. In this way, the premium brand makes sure that environmental, social and governance criteria are applied also in the upstream value chain. This sustainability rating is to become an industry standard.



Dr. Arno Antlitz (49) has played a major role at Volkswagen Cars in the development and implementation of the future pact and the turnaround plans in the regions. This has created the financial strength required for the Volkswagen brand to systematically initiate its electric strategy. After two and a half years in Ingolstadt, Alexander Seitz (57), the current Member of the Board of Management of AUDI AG for Finance, China and Legal Affairs, will take over the position of his successor Dr. Antlitz in Wolfsburg on March 1, 2020. With the Audi Transformation Plan (ATP), he has created the right conditions and financial basis to strategically realign the company and secure its future. The ATP has a volume of 15 billion euros and is designed to improve earnings on a sustainable basis.



Dr. Sabine Maaßen (53) has been at Thyssenkrupp since 2016 and has been Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) there with responsibility for the Steel Europe business area since 2018. Previously, the doctor of law and trade unionist of many years" standing was legal counsel on the board of the IG Metall trade union. As an employee representative, she has already held several supervisory board positions in the automotive industry, in which she has developed a deep understanding of the sector. Dr. Maaßen will take over Board of Management responsibility for Human Resources from Wendelin Göbel (56) on April 1. Göbel joined Audi in 1987 and has worked for the Volkswagen Group in various positions for more than three decades, since 2017 as Member of the Board of Management for Human Resources and Organization. In the past two and a half years, Göbel has made the human resources division of the Four Rings fit for the future and has initiated decisive steps for the transformation of the company.





- End -



Contact:



Corporate Communications



Antje Maas



Phone: +49 841 89 34084



E-mail:

www.audi-mediacenter.com















The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AUDI AG,, stated on the changes in the Board of Management: "Audi is realigning itself for the future. To this end, the first key measures have been initiated by the Audi Board of Management under Bram Schot. It is now important for the new CEO, Markus Duesmann, and his future team to makean unmistakable maxim for action at Audi. This must be the mission of the Audi management. I thank Bram Schot and his colleagues for their good work.", Chairman of the General Works Council and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AUDI AG: "Following the decision to appoint Markus Duesmann as the new Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi, further decisions have been made today for the future of the company"s leadership. We welcome the new Board of Management members Dirk Große-Loheide and Dr. Arno Antlitz, as well as Dr. Sabine Maaßen, who will be of particular importance to the workforce in her function as Board of Management Member for Human Resources and Labor Relations Director. We look forward to positive and successful cooperation in the interests of the employees and the company, and we would like to thank the departing members of the Board of Management."(55) is responsible for procurement at the Volkswagen brand. A graduate in economics, he has worked at the Volkswagen Group for the past 28 years. He has exceptional knowledge of the industry and great procurement experience. Große-Loheide will take over Board of Management responsibility for Procurement and IT on April 1 from(53), who introduced the mandatory sustainability rating for suppliers at Audi, the first car brand to do so. In this way, the premium brand makes sure that environmental, social and governance criteria are applied also in the upstream value chain. This sustainability rating is to become an industry standard.(49) has played a major role at Volkswagen Cars in the development and implementation of the future pact and the turnaround plans in the regions. This has created the financial strength required for the Volkswagen brand to systematically initiate its electric strategy. After two and a half years in Ingolstadt,(57), the current Member of the Board of Management of AUDI AG for Finance, China and Legal Affairs, will take over the position of his successor Dr. Antlitz in Wolfsburg on March 1, 2020. With the Audi Transformation Plan (ATP), he has created the right conditions and financial basis to strategically realign the company and secure its future. The ATP has a volume of 15 billion euros and is designed to improve earnings on a sustainable basis.(53) has been at Thyssenkrupp since 2016 and has been Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) there with responsibility for the Steel Europe business area since 2018. Previously, the doctor of law and trade unionist of many years" standing was legal counsel on the board of the IG Metall trade union. As an employee representative, she has already held several supervisory board positions in the automotive industry, in which she has developed a deep understanding of the sector. Dr. Maaßen will take over Board of Management responsibility for Human Resources from(56) on April 1. Göbel joined Audi in 1987 and has worked for the Volkswagen Group in various positions for more than three decades, since 2017 as Member of the Board of Management for Human Resources and Organization. In the past two and a half years, Göbel has made the human resources division of the Four Rings fit for the future and has initiated decisive steps for the transformation of the company.- End -Antje MaasPhone: +49 841 89 34084E-mail: antje.maas@audi.de

























20.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



