1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Renata Anita
Last name(s): de Raj

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

De Raj Group AG


b) LEI

391200U3FJYPRJ9C9L98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
2.46 EUR 8610000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
2.46 EUR 8610000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-11-20; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: De Raj Group AG

Robert-Perthel-Straße 79

50739 Cologne

Germany
Internet: www.thederajgroup.com





 
