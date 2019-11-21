DGAP-DD: DIC Asset AG english

2019. november 21., csütörtök, 19:53















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








21.11.2019 / 19:52




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: TTL Real Estate GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Schmidt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DIC Asset AG


b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
14.10 EUR 170046.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
14.1000 EUR 170046.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-11-20; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: TRADEGATE
MIC: TGAT














21.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



55191  21.11.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum